Trellus Management Company LLC Purchases New Position in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 73,520 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,000. Aspen Aerogels comprises about 1.0% of Trellus Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Trellus Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Aspen Aerogels as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASPN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter valued at about $642,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 518.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 37.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 15,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Aspen Aerogels by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aspen Aerogels currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

Shares of Aspen Aerogels stock traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $23.94. 1,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,339. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.22 million, a PE ratio of -37.89 and a beta of 1.75. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The construction company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 13.39% and a negative return on equity of 25.82%. On average, analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company offers Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.