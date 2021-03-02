Trellus Management Company LLC Takes Position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000. PROG accounts for approximately 0.9% of Trellus Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PROG alerts:

PRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PROG in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PROG from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist began coverage on shares of PROG in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROG from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on PROG in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. PROG presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

PRG stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.15. 12,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,509. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.95. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 3.01. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $67.20.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $605.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.64 million. PROG had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates through, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG).

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.