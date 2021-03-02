Trident Brands Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TDNT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Trident Brands Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TDNT) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 270.0% from the January 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS TDNT opened at $0.08 on Tuesday. Trident Brands has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.08.
Trident Brands Company Profile
