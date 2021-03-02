Trident Brands Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TDNT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Trident Brands Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TDNT) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 270.0% from the January 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TDNT opened at $0.08 on Tuesday. Trident Brands has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.08.

Trident Brands Company Profile

Trident Brands Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on developing branded and private label consumer products and food ingredients in the United States and Canada. The company offers branded consumer products in functional nutrition and dietary supplement categories under the Brain Armor and P2N Peak Performance Nutrition brands, as well as private label sports nutrition items to various retailers.

