Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Short Interest Down 59.8% in February

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a drop of 59.8% from the January 28th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 483,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 927,627 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 28,302 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC bought a new position in Trilogy Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Sprott Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trilogy Metals by 18.5% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 567,456 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 88,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Trilogy Metals by 133.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 626,660 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 358,360 shares in the last quarter. 31.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trilogy Metals alerts:

Shares of TMQ traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $2.29. 385,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,001. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.19 million, a PE ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.55. Trilogy Metals has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $2.60.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trilogy Metals will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TMQ. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Trilogy Metals from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Trilogy Metals from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trilogy Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Trilogy Metals from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.31.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.