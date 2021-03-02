Trinity Network Credit Price Up 6.7% This Week (TNC)

Trinity Network Credit (CURRENCY:TNC) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. One Trinity Network Credit token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Trinity Network Credit has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Trinity Network Credit has a total market capitalization of $366,098.88 and $73,563.00 worth of Trinity Network Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $251.73 or 0.00512298 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00075557 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00079077 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00059024 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00078279 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.22 or 0.00478695 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Trinity Network Credit’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Trinity Network Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,333,333 tokens. The Reddit community for Trinity Network Credit is /r/TrinityTNC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trinity Network Credit’s official website is trinity.tech . Trinity Network Credit’s official Twitter account is @TrinityCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

