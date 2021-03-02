Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. New Street Research downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.70.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.14. The company had a trading volume of 157,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,440,620. The company has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.63 and a beta of 1.33. Trip.com Group has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $41.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.23 and its 200 day moving average is $32.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $2.28. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $805.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Trip.com Group will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,141,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,070,000 after purchasing an additional 228,269 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 356.8% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 518,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,136,000 after purchasing an additional 404,730 shares in the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter worth $4,722,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,979,000 after purchasing an additional 81,030 shares in the last quarter.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

