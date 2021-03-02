TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,297 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 3,490 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of TripAdvisor worth $4,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TRIP. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 32,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,112,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,502. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 18,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $487,467.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,977.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,040 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TripAdvisor stock opened at $49.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.07. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.73 and a 12 month high of $52.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.68 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The travel company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.01. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 24.54%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRIP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on TripAdvisor from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on TripAdvisor in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on TripAdvisor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. TripAdvisor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

