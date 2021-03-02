Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Shares Acquired by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Triumph Group worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGI. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Triumph Group by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Triumph Group by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Triumph Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Peter K. A. Wick sold 10,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $155,447.46. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Truist upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Triumph Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE:TGI opened at $15.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 3.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.49. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $19.31.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $426.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.97 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. Triumph Group’s revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Triumph Group, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Triumph Group Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

