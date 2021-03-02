TriumphX Achieves Market Cap of $4.96 Million (TRIX)

TriumphX (CURRENCY:TRIX) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. During the last seven days, TriumphX has traded down 30.9% against the US dollar. TriumphX has a market capitalization of $4.96 million and $894,593.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TriumphX token can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000831 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.54 or 0.00491463 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00075800 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.61 or 0.00077814 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00079017 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $248.50 or 0.00514153 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00055490 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000452 BTC.

TriumphX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,342,380 tokens. The official message board for TriumphX is medium.com/triumphx . TriumphX’s official website is trix.deeple.io

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TriumphX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TriumphX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TriumphX using one of the exchanges listed above.

