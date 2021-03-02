trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Short Interest Up 197.0% in February

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, an increase of 197.0% from the January 28th total of 976,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVG opened at $4.39 on Tuesday. trivago has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $5.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day moving average is $2.07.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). trivago had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 62.12%. The company had revenue of $38.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that trivago will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRVG. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in trivago by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 160,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 67,912 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in trivago by 242.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 44,827 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new stake in trivago in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in trivago by 248,659.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 746,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 745,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in trivago by 815.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 177,075 shares in the last quarter. 10.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on trivago from $1.50 to $2.20 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wedbush reduced their price target on trivago from $2.00 to $1.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered trivago from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on trivago from $2.30 to $2.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on trivago from $1.50 to $2.20 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.12.

trivago Company Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 54 localized websites and apps in 32 languages.

