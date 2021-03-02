TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Stock Price Up 5%

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)’s share price rose 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.49 and last traded at $5.44. Approximately 2,227,033 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 165% from the average daily volume of 841,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.18.
TRUE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research raised shares of TrueCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark raised shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TrueCar in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JMP Securities raised shares of TrueCar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of TrueCar from $5.50 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. TrueCar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.40.
The stock has a market capitalization of $566.27 million, a P/E ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.69.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRUE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of TrueCar by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of TrueCar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of TrueCar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of TrueCar by 251.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 15,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TrueCar by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE)
TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.
