TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Stock Price Up 5%

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)’s share price rose 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.49 and last traded at $5.44. Approximately 2,227,033 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 165% from the average daily volume of 841,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.18.

TRUE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research raised shares of TrueCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark raised shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TrueCar in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JMP Securities raised shares of TrueCar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of TrueCar from $5.50 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. TrueCar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $566.27 million, a P/E ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.69.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. On average, research analysts predict that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRUE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of TrueCar by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of TrueCar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of TrueCar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of TrueCar by 251.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 15,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TrueCar by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

