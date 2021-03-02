TrueChain Trading Up 17.5% Over Last Week (TRUE)

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One TrueChain token can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000471 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TrueChain has traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. TrueChain has a total market capitalization of $17.93 million and $45.73 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00058977 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.50 or 0.00812606 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007722 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00028627 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00061191 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00030023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00045830 BTC.

About TrueChain

TrueChain (TRUE) is a fPoW+ PBFT token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueChain’s official website is www.truechain.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “True Chain, the Singapore based company launched a decentralized commercial infrastructure ecosystem aiming to provide high-speed point-to-point communication, value transfer and build a social infrastructure of smart contracts. The TrueChain platform brings a diverse community to the ecosystem to attract worldwide developers/entrepreneurs. Through the platform, users can manage assets, orders, buy, sell from different industries such as Medical Care, Insurance, Asset Securitisation, Digital Advertising. TrueChain implemented fPoW+ PBFT hybrid consensus and has a strong global open source developer community supporting it and provides the underlying public blockchain infrastructure with high performance and security for decentralized applications and financial transactions. It has reportedly received investments from the likes of ZB capital, crypto capital, and UB.VC. TRUE is used as a value of storage and medium of exchange on the platform. In the last quarter of 2018, TrueChain completed a token migration and i no longer on Ethereum “

TrueChain Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

