TrueFeedBack (TFB) Market Cap Achieves $2.73 Million

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFB) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One TrueFeedBack coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFeedBack has a market capitalization of $2.73 million and $335,094.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00059688 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $401.00 or 0.00821841 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00007900 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00028991 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00061574 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00029626 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00046996 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

TrueFeedBack Profile

TFB is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 6,357,575,089 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,089 coins. The official website for TrueFeedBack is www.truefeedbackchain.com . TrueFeedBack’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

TrueFeedBack Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFeedBack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFeedBack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

