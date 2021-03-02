TrueFeedBack (TFB) Price Hits $0.0011 on Major Exchanges

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. One TrueFeedBack coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFeedBack has a total market cap of $2.70 million and $312,391.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded up 2.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00060337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $391.80 or 0.00798057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00007782 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00029668 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00062039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00029742 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00045234 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

TFB is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 6,357,575,089 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,089 coins. TrueFeedBack’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain . The official website for TrueFeedBack is www.truefeedbackchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

