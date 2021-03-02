Truegame Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2,716.00 (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 37.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One Truegame token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Truegame has a total market capitalization of $43,048.62 and $2,716.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Truegame has traded down 43.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Truegame

Truegame is a token. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/truegame . Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io

Truegame Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

