Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,544,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,192 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.11% of Truist Financial worth $74,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TFC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.64.

In other Truist Financial news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $8,857,753.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 849,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,662,191.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $153,706.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 228,574 shares of company stock valued at $11,510,241 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.96. The company had a trading volume of 24,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,931,737. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $61.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $79.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.73.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.