TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Director Kimberly Adams Russell Acquires 5,000 Shares

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Director Kimberly Adams Russell purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of TRST traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.03. 257,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,441. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.81 and a 200-day moving average of $6.19. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $7.48. The stock has a market cap of $677.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.20.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $43.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is 45.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 637,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 62.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

