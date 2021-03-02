TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Hits New 52-Week High Following Strong Earnings

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $96.37 and last traded at $91.66, with a volume of 1530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.67.

The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.52. TTEC had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 5.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of TTEC from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TTEC from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEC. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in TTEC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in TTEC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TTEC by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TTEC by 15.6% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 33.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.40.

About TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC)

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

