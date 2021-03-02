TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.52 EPS

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) released its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TTEC had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 5.57%.

NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $88.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. TTEC has a fifty-two week low of $26.28 and a fifty-two week high of $91.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.40.

Get TTEC alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TTEC. Zacks Investment Research lowered TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TTEC from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on TTEC from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. TTEC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.