TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) Short Interest Down 57.6% in February

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 57.6% from the January 28th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of TuanChe stock opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $78.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.14. TuanChe has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $7.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.70.

TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The company reported ($2.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $14.73 million for the quarter. TuanChe had a negative return on equity of 55.40% and a negative net margin of 58.68%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of TuanChe during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TuanChe during the 4th quarter worth $377,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TuanChe during the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

About TuanChe

TuanChe Limited, through with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel automotive marketplace in China. It organizes auto shows and group-purchase events that attract various consumers; and provides integrated marketing solutions to industry customers, which include automakers, franchised dealerships, secondary dealers, and automotive service providers, as well as enable interactions between participants on both sides of a potential transaction.

