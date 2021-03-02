Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Shares Down 6.4%

Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR)’s stock price dropped 6.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.75 and last traded at $3.82. Approximately 1,327,426 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,890,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 2.51.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 98.28% and a negative return on equity of 25.61%. The firm had revenue of $18.20 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tuniu stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 56,320 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. 9.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR)

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company. The company offers a selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets selling, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

