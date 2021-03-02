TurtleCoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $522,465.00 (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. During the last week, TurtleCoin has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. TurtleCoin has a total market cap of $2.80 million and approximately $522,465.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 46.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 95.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 95,614,952,190 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin.

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

