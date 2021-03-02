Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) Short Interest Update

Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a growth of 174.7% from the January 28th total of 422,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

THCB stock opened at $16.86 on Tuesday. Tuscan has a twelve month low of $9.16 and a twelve month high of $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tuscan in the fourth quarter worth $747,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Tuscan in the fourth quarter worth $3,676,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Tuscan in the fourth quarter worth $563,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tuscan by 680.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 14,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tuscan in the fourth quarter valued at $691,000. 72.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with businesses and entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

