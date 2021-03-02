TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.86

TVA Group Inc (TSE:TVA.B)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.86 and traded as high as C$2.34. TVA Group shares last traded at C$2.22, with a volume of 7,400 shares.

TVA.B has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$2.50 price objective (up from C$2.00) on shares of TVA Group in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of TVA Group from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of C$95.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97.

TVA Group Inc operates a communications company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Broadcasting & Production; Magazines; and Film Production & Audiovisual Services. The Broadcasting & Production segment creates, produces, and broadcasts entertainment, information, and public affairs programming; operates a French-language television network, as well as provides nine specialty services; markets digital products associated with various televisual brands; and distributes audiovisual products and films.

