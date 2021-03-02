Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) shares dropped 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $73.56 and last traded at $73.67. Approximately 20,447,582 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 24,486,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.63.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Twitter from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Twitter from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Twitter from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Twitter from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.86.

The firm has a market cap of $58.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $122,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $411,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,739,026 over the last three months. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at about $411,009,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Twitter by 4,567.7% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after buying an additional 7,096,935 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Twitter by 137.4% in the third quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,809,915 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $347,541,000 after buying an additional 4,519,930 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Twitter by 2,931.4% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,271,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $68,847,000 after buying an additional 1,229,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Twitter by 173.8% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,918,738 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $85,384,000 after buying an additional 1,218,064 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

