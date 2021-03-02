Typerium Tops One Day Trading Volume of $18.00 (TYPE)

Typerium (CURRENCY:TYPE) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One Typerium token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Typerium has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. Typerium has a total market capitalization of $781,340.68 and approximately $18.00 worth of Typerium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00059366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $397.62 or 0.00815478 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00007788 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00028883 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00061514 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00029507 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00046292 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

About Typerium

TYPE is a token. Typerium’s total supply is 1,865,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,624,839,391 tokens. Typerium’s official Twitter account is @Typerium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Typerium’s official website is typerium.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Typerium aims to change this by bringing about smoother transactions and a better online experience for both buyers and sellers. Its platform will leverage the Ethereum blockchain and smart-contract functionality to create a universal and decentralized trust and reputation system. This will give each party more information when they conduct transactions, help to reduce fraud and make it easier to resolve any conflict. On top of this, Typerium will have a seamlessly integrated mobile payments solution that takes advantage of the latest technology developments. The Typerium Creative Marketplace will use its own wallet and currency, the TYPE Token, and feature the trust and reputation system, as well as the integrated mobile payment solution mentioned above. Over time, these systems will be expanded to third-party retailers so that they can also take advantage of the increased functionality and lower costs that come from using the Typerium system. “

