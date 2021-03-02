U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Short Interest Up 221.7% in February

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 204,300 shares, a growth of 221.7% from the January 28th total of 63,500 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 852,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:USEG opened at $4.74 on Tuesday. U.S. Energy has a 1-year low of $2.44 and a 1-year high of $18.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.66.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in U.S. Energy stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,958 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.55% of U.S. Energy as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties primarily in North Dakota and South Texas. The company was founded in 1966 and is based in Houston, Texas.

