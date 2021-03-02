U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.40 Million

Equities analysts expect U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) to post $49.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Well Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $48.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $50.30 million. U.S. Well Services reported sales of $92.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Well Services will report full-year sales of $245.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $244.40 million to $246.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $250.05 million, with estimates ranging from $247.80 million to $252.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow U.S. Well Services.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Well Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

U.S. Well Services stock opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.58. U.S. Well Services has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $131.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.24.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services in the first quarter worth $65,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Well Services by 741.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 87,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 77,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Well Services Company Profile

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

