Ubex Price Tops $0.0002 (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 2nd. During the last week, Ubex has traded down 38.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ubex token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Ubex has a market cap of $794,942.14 and $287,313.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00009645 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $212.78 or 0.00445498 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000042 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000038 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ubex

UBEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,961,564,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,343,945,628 tokens. The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

