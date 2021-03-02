UBS Group Boosts Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $85.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Snap from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.21.

Get Snap alerts:

Shares of Snap stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.53. The company had a trading volume of 198,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,027,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.97. The company has a market cap of $101.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.84 and a beta of 1.29. Snap has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $73.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $911.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.44 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that Snap will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $379,005.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 250,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,659,606.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 23,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total transaction of $1,225,536.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,301,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,441,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 238,092 shares of company stock valued at $12,715,251.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in Snap by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.