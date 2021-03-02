UBS Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

ING Groep (NYSE:ING)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ING Groep has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.36. 416,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,917,762. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.91. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $11.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. ING Groep had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 14.79%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ING Groep will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ING. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in ING Groep by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 16,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in ING Groep by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 61,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 141,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.