UChain Achieves Market Cap of $19,572.81 (UCN)

UChain (CURRENCY:UCN) traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. UChain has a total market cap of $19,572.81 and $4,376.00 worth of UChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UChain has traded down 34.7% against the U.S. dollar. One UChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UChain Coin Profile

UChain (CRYPTO:UCN) is a coin. UChain’s total supply is 823,600,647 coins and its circulating supply is 305,346,957 coins. The Reddit community for UChain is /r/UChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for UChain is medium.com/@uchain . UChain’s official Twitter account is @UChainEcosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . UChain’s official website is uchain.world

According to CryptoCompare, “VerifyUnion is a decentralized Digital ID management platform. VerifyUnion has developed a portfolio for users that features something called “True Value”. Its aim is to gather the combined values derived from verifying digital identification, social & public profiles, as well as financial details linked and all merged to form a unique user Identity. The UC Coin is an ERC20 compliant asset on the Ethereum network and is to be used in the VerifyUnion platform as a method of payment and reward program to pay users. “

UChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

