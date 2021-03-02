Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) Short Interest Up 173.9% in February

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 173.9% from the January 28th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 268,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Ucore Rare Metals stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.67. The company had a trading volume of 218,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,982. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.47. Ucore Rare Metals has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $2.36.

About Ucore Rare Metals

Ucore Rare Metals Inc engages in the exploration and separation of rare earth elements in Canada and the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Bokan Mountain/Dotson Ridge property located on Prince of Wales Island, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Ucore Uranium Inc and changed its name to Ucore Rare Metals Inc in June 2010.

