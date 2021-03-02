Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) Short Interest Up 173.9% in February

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 173.9% from the January 28th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 268,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Ucore Rare Metals stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.67. The company had a trading volume of 218,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,982. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.47. Ucore Rare Metals has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $2.36.
About Ucore Rare Metals
