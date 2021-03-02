UGAS (UGAS) Market Cap Reaches $3.08 Million

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 2nd. One UGAS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. UGAS has a market cap of $3.08 million and approximately $489,919.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UGAS has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00060145 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $391.59 or 0.00798952 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00029837 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007523 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00062231 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00029582 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00045154 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

About UGAS

UGAS is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

UGAS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UGAS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

