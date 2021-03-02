Umbrella Network 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.31 Million (UMB)

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.42 or 0.00002902 BTC on exchanges. Umbrella Network has a market capitalization of $25.89 million and $1.31 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Umbrella Network has traded up 14.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00007917 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00013799 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00005529 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00009400 BTC.

About Umbrella Network

Umbrella Network uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 56,405,087 coins and its circulating supply is 18,282,511 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

