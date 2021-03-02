Umbrella Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $25.18 Million (UMB)

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. Umbrella Network has a total market capitalization of $25.18 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Umbrella Network has traded 14.7% higher against the dollar. One Umbrella Network coin can now be bought for about $1.38 or 0.00002806 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007598 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00013032 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00005917 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00009400 BTC.

Umbrella Network Coin Profile

Umbrella Network uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 56,405,087 coins and its circulating supply is 18,282,511 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Umbrella Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Umbrella Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

