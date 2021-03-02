UNICORN Token (UNI) Price Down 0.6% Over Last Week

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. In the last week, UNICORN Token has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. UNICORN Token has a total market capitalization of $20,445.33 and approximately $247.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNICORN Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About UNICORN Token

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 tokens. UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI . The official website for UNICORN Token is unicorn.cm

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

Buying and Selling UNICORN Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNICORN Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNICORN Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

