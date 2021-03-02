Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Trading 73.3% Higher This Week

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded down 13.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market capitalization of $122.87 million and approximately $40.61 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 73.3% higher against the dollar. One Unifi Protocol DAO token can currently be bought for $36.17 or 0.00074294 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.19 or 0.00275607 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00008286 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00008685 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,151.83 or 0.02365674 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004313 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Token Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO (CRYPTO:UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,396,666 tokens. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

