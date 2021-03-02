Unification Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $13,020.00 (FUND)

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. During the last week, Unification has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Unification coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0547 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unification has a total market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $13,020.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00058986 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.82 or 0.00819042 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007725 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00028604 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00061030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00029909 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00045909 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

About Unification

Unification (CRYPTO:FUND) is a coin. Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 coins. The official message board for Unification is medium.com/unificationfoundation . Unification’s official website is unification.com . Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fund is a fund project dedicated to investing in blockchain projects. It invests in projects which are characterized by being highly foresightful and technology-oriented, with high growth and high ROI. As the blockchain economy grows with exponential growth, investment in top tokens will be a huge profitable alternative. Fund will exclusively invest in tokens which have already witnessed their fast growth or those with extraordinary potential. “

Unification Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unification should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unification using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

