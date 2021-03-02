UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,919 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 17,215 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.56% of UniFirst worth $22,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 906 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in UniFirst during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. 78.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UniFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.67.

Shares of UNF opened at $245.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 1.03. UniFirst Co. has a 1 year low of $121.89 and a 1 year high of $249.79.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The textile maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $446.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.79 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 7.25%. Research analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 14.03%.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

