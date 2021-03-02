UniLayer Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.07 Million (LAYER)

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 2nd. UniLayer has a total market cap of $12.07 million and $999,901.00 worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, UniLayer has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One UniLayer token can currently be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00001240 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $239.44 or 0.00491879 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00076203 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.37 or 0.00078821 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00078997 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00055949 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.02 or 0.00503350 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000448 BTC.

About UniLayer

UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,999,998 tokens. The official website for UniLayer is unilayer.app

