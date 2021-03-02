UniLend Market Cap Achieves $42.68 Million (UFT)

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 2nd. In the last seven days, UniLend has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. One UniLend token can now be purchased for $3.03 or 0.00006166 BTC on major exchanges. UniLend has a market capitalization of $42.68 million and approximately $16.77 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00060051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.96 or 0.00822089 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00030296 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007676 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00062536 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00030019 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00046433 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00039739 BTC.

UniLend Profile

UniLend (UFT) is a token. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,084,300 tokens. UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance . UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject

