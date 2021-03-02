Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,952 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,035 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $12,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the third quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on UNP. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.38.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $209.19. 10,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,008,392. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $221.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $208.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $140.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

