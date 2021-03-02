Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by FAI Wealth Management

FAI Wealth Management lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,930 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises about 3.8% of FAI Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. FAI Wealth Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the third quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $209.19. 10,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,008,392. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $208.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.34. The company has a market cap of $140.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $221.28.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UNP shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

