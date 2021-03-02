Uniphar (LON:UPR) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Uniphar (LON:UPR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Shares of UPR stock traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 215 ($2.81). The company had a trading volume of 239,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,705. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 109.96. Uniphar has a one year low of GBX 2.43 ($0.03) and a one year high of GBX 263 ($3.44). The firm has a market capitalization of £586.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,193.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.40.

In related news, insider Gerard Rabbette sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.24), for a total transaction of £868,000 ($1,134,047.56).

Uniphar plc operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Commercial & Clinical, Product Access, and Supply Chain & Retail. The Commercial & Clinical division offers outsourced sales, marketing, and multichannel account management services to pharmaco-medical manufacturers; and distribution and support services to medical device manufacturers.

