uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Shares Down 5.5%

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) shares fell 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.85 and last traded at $35.97. 566,974 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 444,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.05.

Several research firms have commented on QURE. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on uniQure in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on uniQure in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim upgraded uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on uniQure from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.22 and a 200 day moving average of $40.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.86. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 59.64% and a negative net margin of 2,738.33%. As a group, research analysts forecast that uniQure will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other uniQure news, CAO Christian Klemt sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $37,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 56,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,574. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 31,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total value of $1,153,808.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,622 shares in the company, valued at $8,337,793.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,269 shares of company stock worth $1,847,534 over the last three months. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of uniQure by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of uniQure by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,329 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $985,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

uniQure Company Profile (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.

