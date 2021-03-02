Uniswap Price Up 5.9% Over Last 7 Days (UNI)

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for approximately $25.52 or 0.00052728 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion and $1.21 billion worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001372 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000293 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000088 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 311,725,911 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni . Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog

Uniswap Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.