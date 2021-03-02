Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) CFO Sells $98,640.00 in Stock

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) CFO Michael M. Thomson sold 4,000 shares of Unisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $98,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,996.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Unisys stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.82. 685,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,932. Unisys Co. has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $26.83. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.56.

Get Unisys alerts:

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.28. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 41.67%. The company had revenue of $576.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UIS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Unisys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Unisys by 230.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Unisys by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Unisys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Unisys by 211.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 10,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti assumed coverage on Unisys in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Unisys

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.