United American Petroleum Corp. (OTCMKTS:UAPC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

United American Petroleum Corp. (OTCMKTS:UAPC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 347,200 shares, a growth of 8,580.0% from the January 28th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,501,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:UAPC opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. United American Petroleum has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02.
United American Petroleum Company Profile
