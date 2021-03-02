United American Petroleum Corp. (OTCMKTS:UAPC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

United American Petroleum Corp. (OTCMKTS:UAPC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 347,200 shares, a growth of 8,580.0% from the January 28th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,501,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:UAPC opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. United American Petroleum has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02.

Get United American Petroleum alerts:

United American Petroleum Company Profile

United American Petroleum Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns 100% working interests in the Marcee 1 Tract property that covers an area of approximately 112 acres located in Gonzalez County; and the Hector Lozano Tract, which covers an area of approximately 110 acres located in Texas.

Read More: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for United American Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United American Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.