UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,721 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $16,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 518,475 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $181,819,000 after purchasing an additional 81,789 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 32,715 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,472,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on UNH. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.82.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total transaction of $1,679,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,697,417.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 37,293 shares of company stock worth $12,886,401. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $337.28. 57,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,497,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $320.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $367.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.55.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

